Man charged with murder in Dayton woman's shooting on porch

Oct. 14—A Dayton man is charged with murder in the deadly shooting of a woman Monday morning on Caho Street in Dayton.

Ricky R. Hill, 44, is facing two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Hill is accused of shooting and killing Faith Guffey around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Guffey was lying on the porch of a vacant house on Caho Street when Hill approached the house and then walked up an alley, according to a court documents.

He then reportedly circled back to the house and fired multiple shots at Guffey.

A 911 caller who reported the shooting told dispatchers Guffey was not breathing.

Dayton police responded to Caho Street and found Guffey with a gunshot wound, Lt. Jason Hall said. Guffey was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Several people said Hill was angry about his cellphone, which reportedly was taken by Guffey a week earlier, according to a court affidavit.

Police arrested Hill Monday evening in first block of Watervliet Avenue, according to jail records.

Hill is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon.