Man charged with murder in deadly Atlanta hair salon shooting, police say

One person was taken into custody following a deadly shooting at an Atlanta hair salon.

Atlanta police said officers received reports of a shooting at the In The Mixx hair salon on Moreland Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found one person shot. Officials pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Authorities said the suspect, Phillip Thomas, stayed at the scene and talked to the police. He was taken into custody on Thursday.

According to police, people were inside the salon when an argument between Thomas and the victim began, eventually escalating to the shooting.

Thomas was charged with murder and was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

