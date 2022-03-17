Deadly shooting leads to murder charge in Farmington, police say

One man is dead and another is under arrest after a shooting in a Farmington house Wednesday night, police said.

The suspect — who police said lived with the 32-year-old victim — fled the scene but was stopped within 75 minutes of the homicide and is charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, risk of injury to a child and reckless endangerment, police said.

The 24-year-old was in custody early Thursday on $1 million bail and was scheduled to be arraigned in Superior Court in Hartford later in the day. Police said Thursday morning that they are not releasing names until they finish notifying family members of the death.

According to police, officers headed to Sunset Terrace shortly before 11 p.m. after dispatchers received a 911 call from the home in the Unionville section of town. The caller said a shooting had just happened in the house.

When officers arrived, the victim was lying in bed with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Police, firefighters and medics worked to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at Saint Francis Hospital at 12:09 a.m.

Minutes earlier, an officer spotted the victim’s car headed east on Route 4, police said. Police had learned the suspect had taken off in the man’s vehicle, and a description of the car was broadcast over the radio.

Fellow officers were able to help the officer and “forcibly stop the vehicle” as it got onto I-84 West, according to police. The suspect was taken to the Farmington Police Department.

