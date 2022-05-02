Man charged with murder after a deadly shooting in Lexington, police say

A Lexington man is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing another man early Sunday morning, according to Lexington police.

Jerry Price, 39, was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center at 4:44 a.m. Sunday on a charge of murder. Police say he shot and killed Ricky Williams Jr., 40, on the 1200 block of Versailles Road.

The call of shots fired came in to police at 12:07 a.m. Sunday. Police said they identified Price as the suspect while investigating on scene.

Williams was pronounced dead on scene from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s office.

Lexington police were still investigating the shooting Sunday. Investigators asked anyone with information about this case to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.