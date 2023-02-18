Man charged with murder in death of Northeast Anchorage woman found slain in home

Feb. 18—A 23-year-old man faces charges of first- and second-degree murder in the death of a woman who was found slain in a Northeast Anchorage home on Friday morning.

Eric D. Chaney Jr. was taken into custody after an hourslong standoff with officers, police said, in a case that also prompted a temporary Amber Alert for Chaney's 8-month-old son, who was missing from the home where officers found the deceased woman.

Anchorage police were called to the 6000 block of East 12th Avenue just before 9 a.m. Friday for a report of a homicide. Officers found a woman dead with "trauma to the upper body," the Anchorage Police Department said.

The infant boy, Ahmiri Chaney, also lived in that home and could not be located. An Amber Alert was issued for the boy Friday afternoon, with Eric Chaney listed as a suspect.

On Friday evening, police said they were responding to a "barricaded suspect" in another Northeast Anchorage residence, on More Lane. Over four hours later, police said a homicide suspect was in custody and that Ahmiri Chaney had been found safe.

On Saturday morning, police announced Eric Chaney had been remanded to the Anchorage jail on murder charges.

Police said they won't publicly identify the woman who was killed because "this crime is domestic violence related."

Online court records show an arraignment for Eric Chaney is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.