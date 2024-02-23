Man charged with murder in death of Rochester teen

Rochester Police announced the arrest of a suspect in the killing of missing teen Jakarah Lopez-Moore, a 27-year-old man named Reign Tapiato. He was armed when arrested, police said.

The last day Jakarah’s family saw the 16-year-old alive was Aug. 27. She told her grandmother she would be right back, then walked out of their house on Weld Street. Her body was found six weeks later in the woods behind an industrial complex.

She was shot and killed the same night she left home by Tapiato, police said. He was arrested by the Marshal's Task Force, and was in possession of a 9mm Glock handgun with 15 rounds, police said.

He was charged with murder in the second degree and with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Social media shows that Tapiato had worked as a security guard. Police confirmed that fact.

Police said Jakarah and Tapiato were acquaintances.

