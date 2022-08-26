Man charged with murder in Decatur Walmart parking lot death

Aug. 26—A Huntsville man was charged with murder today after allegedly striking a Huntsville woman with his vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Sixth Avenue in Decatur on Thursday night, according to authorities.

Decatur police said Preston Lamar Nelson, 33, backed his vehicle into Sherry Sain, 64, after she exited the store about 8:45 p.m. Thursday. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said Sain, previously of Decatur, died from blunt force trauma to the body after being pinned between two vehicles.

Police said Nelson parked in a handicap parking spot and sat in his vehicle until Sain walked behind his vehicle. They said Nelson accelerated his vehicle until he struck Sain and pinned her against another vehicle.

Police said Nelson attempted to flee but his vehicle, a Mercury Grand Marquis, stalled before he was able to escape.

Patrol officers arrived at the scene and placed Nelson in custody, the police report said.

There is no known connection or interaction between Nelson and Sain that led to his actions, police said.

Nelson is charged with murder and his cash bond is set at $500,000. If bond is posted, the judge said he must wear a GPS monitor. He is currently in the Morgan County Jail with an initial appearance scheduled Monday.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.