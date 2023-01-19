Man charged with with murder-domestic violence after Kentucky cops find body in vehicle

The Florida man who led Kentucky police on a multi-county chase with a dead woman in his car has been charged with murder-domestic violence, according to Kentucky State Police.

David Reed, 54, from St. Petersburg, Fla., also faces charges of abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, fleeing or evading police, careless driving, resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle with no license, according to state police. Reed was being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center.

The incident began shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday when state police troopers attempted to pull Reed over after he was observed driving carelessly in Madison County near mile-marker 83, according to Trooper Scottie Pennington. Reed did pull over but took off in the southbound lanes of I-75 when troopers approached his vehicle.

The chase went through multiple counties and Reed hit two state police cruisers, according to Pennington. No troopers were hurt during the chase.

The pursuit ended in Laurel County near mile-marker 45 and Reed was detained. After the chase, investigators located a dead body in the back of the vehicle, according to Pennington.

The victim was a female. The cause, manner and location of the woman’s death is under investigation, Pennington said. The body will undergo an autopsy. Foul play is suspected, police said. The victim hasn’t yet been identified.

“As this investigation continues, hopefully we’ll find that information out,” Pennington said.