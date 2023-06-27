Man charged with murder in downtown Kansas City shooting Friday night

A 30-year-old man is accused of killing another man in the parking lot of a downtown Kansas City gas station on Friday night.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Ryan R. Jackson, of Kansas City, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of Cyree Cook. As of Tuesday, Jackson was being held without bond in the county jail.

Police officers were dispatched around 9:15 p.m. Friday to 10th and Locust streets on a reported shooting. Responding officers found a gunshot victim, later identified as Cook, in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses gave information that was put out over the police radio describing the shooting suspect. An officer saw a person matching the description at the bus stop near 12th Street and Grand Boulevard and tried to stop him, according to court documents.

Kansas City police were investigating a fatal shooting Friday night at the Express Stop gas station at 10th and Locust streets. Bill Lukitsch

Jackson allegedly ran from police and lost his shoes during the foot pursuit. He also was seen tossing a bag over a fence on McGee Street before he was caught and arrested, according to court documents.

Inside the bag, officers found a Glock handgun. Crime scene personnel tested the gun and shoes and detected the presence of human blood on both.

Surveillance video from the area showed the moments leading up to the shooting. In the video, detectives said in court documents, a man is allegedly seen pulling a handgun from his waistband and wrestling with Cook.

After Cook fell to the ground, another person was seen kicking him. Then two muzzle flashes are seen, including one that came as a man “extended his arm out as if he was firing a gun toward the victim,” according to court documents.

Others in the parking lot ran from the area after the shooting.

During a police interview, Jackson denied ever being at the gas station. Online court records did not list a defense attorney who could speak on his behalf Tuesday.