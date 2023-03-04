Man charged with murder in downtown shooting fled Anchorage, police say

Mar. 4—Musa Njie, 23, was charged this week with four counts of murder tied to a January parking-lot shooting in downtown Anchorage that left one man dead and another wounded.

A warrant was issued Tuesday for Njie's arrest, according to an online court database.

Police were called to the parking lot behind the Gaslight Lounge around 3:20 a.m. Jan. 28 and found two men shot in the torso, according to a criminal complaint filed in support of the charges. One of the men was taken to a hospital in stable condition, but Louis Talo, 21, died at the scene.

Detectives reviewed security footage and obtained a cellphone video that showed a verbal altercation between a group of people and Njie before shots were fired, according to the complaint. Witnesses described Njie to detectives, and they confirmed he was the man in the video through DMV and social media photographs, as well as photos obtained during an unrelated investigation, the complaint said.

One witness told detectives that Njie and Talo knew each other, according to the complaint.

Security footage showed Njie leaving the scene in an SUV, and the complaint said the vehicle was tracked through traffic camera footage to a Midtown hotel.

Police were notified that Njie went to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport early on Jan. 31 and has fled, the complaint said.

Two counts each of first- and second-degree murder were filed Tuesday against Njie, and court records show a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was not in custody by Friday.