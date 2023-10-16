Man charged with murder after east Charlotte shooting

A man has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting in east Charlotte last week.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said 34-year-old Simon Yemane Semere was shot on Oct. 11 and died outside his home on Wenda Place, near Idlewild Road.

PREVIOUS: Man shot, killed at east Charlotte home, CMPD says

Neighbors said that morning, they heard a single gunshot followed by a man screaming for help.

The suspect, 26-year-old Jakkael Best, was arrested Saturday, according to detectives. He has been charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

CMPD has not released a motive in the case but said last week that the shooting may have been targeted.

No further information has been released.

