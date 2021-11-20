Man charged with murder in Elkhart stabbing dreamed of killing victim, police say

Elkhart Police sign in front of station in Elkhart. SBT Photo/SANTIAGO FLORES

ELKHART — An Elkhart man has been charged with murder in connection to a fatal stabbing at a trailer park earlier this week. Prosecutors say the suspect and the victim had been in a relationship and that the suspect dreamed of killing the victim the night before the murder.

Detectives with the Elkhart County Homicide Unit say 25-year-old Jake Brunette stabbed 23-year-old Andrew Conley to death in a mobile home park off Cassopolis Street on Wednesday morning.

Brunette has a previous battery conviction. Court records also show he had two alleged parole violations in St. Joseph County — one in July that was dismissed and another in September, which is pending.

Fatal stabbing

Police arrived at the mobile home park in the 2300 block of Cassopolis Street just before 8 a.m. Wednesday after getting a 911 call from a man saying he had been stabbed.

When officers arrived at the unit the call originated from, they found a man, later identified as Brunette, covered in blood who came out of the mobile home and was placed in a squad car, court documents say. Officers then heard screams and rushed to where Conley was lying on the ground. Conley was unconscious and had multiple stab wounds, court documents say.

Conley was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police claim in court documents they spoke to a witness at the scene who said she lived with Brunette and Conley in the mobile home park. The woman allegedly told police Brunette and Conley had been in a romantic relationship, but that Brunette had recently started dating a woman, which made Conley upset.

Police say the woman told them she woke up Wednesday morning to find Brunette and Conley arguing and then saw Brunette chase Conley out of the house with a knife in his hand.

Investigators then questioned Brunette who, allegedly told police he had a dream the night before the incident where he had stabbed and killed Conley and that he felt he then needed to perform the act in real life.

Police say Brunette told them he took a shower and listened to Frank Sinatra to “get into the mood” before he stabbed Conley in the back multiple times and knocked a cell phone out of Conley’s hands when he tried to call 911.

Brunette’s initial hearing on the murder charge is scheduled for next month.

Previous incidents

Court documents show Brunette has had previous violent incidents and two suspected parole violations.

In June 2018, prosecutors charged Brunette with aggravated battery, battery resulting in bodily injury and strangulation after he assaulted a man staying at the Epworth Center in Memorial Hospital, court documents say. The men were staying in the same room in the in-patient center.

Brunette pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery in the case and was sentenced to three years in prison and four years of probation.

In July, the St. Joseph County Probation Department filed a notice that Brunette had violated the terms of his probation by committing a new criminal offense. Court records show Brunette has a pending charge of battery against a police officer from April in Madison County, northeast of Indianapolis.

Prosecutors, however, withdrew the petition of probation violation at a September hearing and Brunette was ordered to continue with the previously ordered terms of his parole.

Just two weeks later on Sept. 30, the probation department filed another petition stating Brunette had violated his probation by not completing mandated counseling.

A hearing on that alleged violation was scheduled for Dec. 2.

