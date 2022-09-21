Man charged with murder in ex-girlfriend’s shooting death, police say

A wanted man is now behind bars in connection to the murder of a woman who was shot and killed in South Memphis.

The shooting happened the morning of Sept. 13 in front of an apartment in the 1900 block of Asa Drive.

According to an affidavit, Memphis Police (MPD) found two victims at the scene.

One woman was lying unresponsive on the ground with gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

MORE: Man wanted for murder after woman shot and killed, Memphis police say

The other victim told police that she spoke with her daughter’s ex-boyfriend, identified as Ladarrin Ceazar, 29, before the shooting.

According to the affidavit, Ceazar was asked to leave and began arguing with her daughter.

Ceazar then allegedly shot and killed the daughter and almost shot the woman, who was standing next to her, police said.

Ceazar immediately left.

He was identified in a photo lineup, and MPD issued an arrest warrant.

He’s now charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a violent felony, records show.

His bond was set at $1,000,000.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: