Man charged with murder in fatal Fayetteville gas station shooting

A Fayetteville man has been charged with a Valentine's Day shooting death at a Murchison Road convenience store, court records show.

Tayshon Amonte Covington, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the Feb. 14 killing of Donte Jemal Lucas, 36.

Lucas was reportedly shot in the head just before 7 p.m. at the Time Saver convenience store at the corner of Murchison and Shaw roads, according to police. He was pronounced dead at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, police said.

View of the convenience store in the 5500 block of Murchison Road where a man was shot in the head, Feb. 14, 2024.

Related: Man dies after being shot in the head at a Fayetteville convenience store

Covington was arrested Monday at 7:14 p.m. He is in Cumberland County jail without bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Bergamine at 910-705-2093. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers by calling 910-483-TIPS (8477); visiting fay-nccrimestoppers.org online; or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for mobile devices.

Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Tayshon Covington charged with death of Donte Lucas on Murchison Road