Man charged with murder in fatal Fayetteville gas station shooting
A Fayetteville man has been charged with a Valentine's Day shooting death at a Murchison Road convenience store, court records show.
Tayshon Amonte Covington, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the Feb. 14 killing of Donte Jemal Lucas, 36.
Lucas was reportedly shot in the head just before 7 p.m. at the Time Saver convenience store at the corner of Murchison and Shaw roads, according to police. He was pronounced dead at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, police said.
Related: Man dies after being shot in the head at a Fayetteville convenience store
Covington was arrested Monday at 7:14 p.m. He is in Cumberland County jail without bail.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Bergamine at 910-705-2093. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers by calling 910-483-TIPS (8477); visiting fay-nccrimestoppers.org online; or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for mobile devices.
Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.
This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Tayshon Covington charged with death of Donte Lucas on Murchison Road