Man charged with murder after fatal road rage shooting at Goodyear gas station

A man suspected in the fatal road-rage shooting of Eric Manson, 44, at a Goodyear gas station made a video saying he would shoot the man if he swung at him, court documents say.

Rael Croft, 23, was arrested Monday and charged with a class one felony of premeditated murder, according to court documents.

On Dec. 2 at about 10:20 a.m. at a QuikTrip near Interstate 10 and Dysart Road, officers responded to a call about a shooting, which police determined started with a road rage interaction that began on Van Buren Street as two cars attempted to turn onto Dysart Road.

The wife of the shooting suspect told police that she and her husband were going to breakfast when Manson began yelling at them to turn, court documents say. She told police that her husband told Manson they couldn't due to traffic and multiple expletives were exchanged back and forth.

Croft's wife reported to police that Manson told the couple to meet him at the QuikTrip because he "had something for them," according to court documents.

Footage that police gathered from the QuikTrip showed Manson and Croft pulling into the gas station. According to court records, both vehicles had their windows down and Manson was seen yelling at Croft and his wife across the gas station parking lot before parking his vehicle next to theirs.

Manson got out of his vehicle and walked over to the driver's side window of Croft's car where video shows them arguing, according to police records.

Court documents say Manson did not have anything in his hands as he approached Croft's vehicle. Footage shows Manson appeared to swing his right hand in a hooking motion through the driver's side window of Croft's vehicle before he fell to the floor, court documents say.

Witnesses interviewed at the scene said they saw Croft shoot Manson from the inside of his car, according to court documents. Croft's wife told police that Manson punched Croft through the window of their car before Croft shot him, court documents say.

When police officers arrived, they found Manson on the ground in between the driver's side of Croft's vehicle and the passenger side of Manson's vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest, court records say. Manson was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to court records.

According to court records, Croft stayed at the scene and waited for police officers to arrive before he was detained and taken to the Goodyear Police Department. He was later released, according to Goodyear police spokesperson Lisa Berry.

Days later, police obtained a warrant to search Croft's cellphone. Detectives found a video from the day and approximate time of the incident, which shows Croft making specific statements about how he has his gun ready and that he would be "lighting him up" if Manson swung at him, court documents say.

Croft was taken into custody on Monday and booked into a Maricopa County jail, according to court documents. He was being held on a $1 million bail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man charged with murder after fatal road rage shooting in Goodyear