Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of 7-year-old outside a Chicago McDonald's

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alicia Victoria Lozano and Dennis Romero
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams outside a McDonald's in Chicago.

Marion Lewis is also facing more than a dozen other felony charges, including robbery, aggravated assault of a police officer and three counts of attempted murder.

Lewis was arrested earlier this week after leading police, who were surveilling him, on a brief car chase. According to law enforcement officials, Lewis crashed his car and attempted to hijack a family's vehicle that was stopped in traffic. Police then shot Lewis multiple times. It was not immediately clear if Lewis fired back at police.

Two guns were allegedly recovered from Lewis, according to police.

"You can run, but you can't hide. We are going to bring you to justice for this crime," Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown said during a Saturday news briefing, adding that police are still looking for additional suspects. "The Adams family deserves nothing less."

Jontae Adams and his daughter, Jaslyn, were in a car Sunday afternoon in a McDonald’s parking lot in the Homan Square neighborhood when they were shot. The little girl was struck by gunfire multiple times and was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her father was shot in the torso and taken to the same hospital and later released, NBC Chicago reported.

Recommended Stories

  • Cop seen punching teen with autism in California video. ‘Disturbing,’ boy’s dad says

    “He said he always thought they were there to help and he doesn’t feel like that anymore,” the boy’s father said.

  • Downing Street ‘terrified’ of further revelations from Dominic Cummings

    Government fears former chief advisor has a treasure trove of material for parliamentary inquiry

  • On another lonely Anzac Day, solitary memorials stand out

    On another Anzac Day turned lonesome by the global pandemic, solitary actions show all the more how the sacrifices of Australia and New Zealand during World War I are far from forgotten. A poignant one will take place in Flanders Fields in Belgium, where the so-called Anzac forces also fought, some 2,750 kilometers (1,700 miles) west from Gallipoli along the immense frontline. Johan Vandewalle is leading a team of volunteers there that has almost finished a 40-meter long memorial to slain brothers, based on an Australian soldier named John “Jack” Hunter whose remains were located decades after he died in the hands of his brother.

  • Mark Pysyk with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

    Mark Pysyk (Dallas Stars) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 04/24/2021

  • UFC 261 live stream: How to watch Usman vs Masvidal online and on TV tonight

    Welterweight title rematch main events the card in front of 15,000 fans, with two women’s championship fights also taking place

  • Fact check: No, LeBron James didn't say 'a girl can’t even stab her friends anymore'

    Facebook users ran with a quote from a satirical website, claiming LeBron James said "a girl can't even stab her friends anymore." That is false.

  • Trial delayed for officer in Breonna Taylor case

    A judge said the proceedings were delayed until Feb. 1 because of pandemic restrictions that have slowed the courts.

  • He was elected to rethink criminal justice. Three months later, L.A. wants its DA out.

    Other top prosecutors in the U.S. who promised sweeping changes find themselves up against resistance similar to that facing George Gascón.

  • AP PHOTOS: Oxygen demand outstrips supply in India hotspots

    India’s medical oxygen shortage has become so dire that a Sikh house of worship began offering free breathing sessions with shared tanks to COVID-19 patients waiting for a hospital bed. After having largely tamed the virus last year, India is in the throes of the world’s worst coronavirus surge and many of the country’s hospitals are struggling to cope with shortages of beds, medicines and oxygen. Most hospitals in India aren’t equipped with independent plants that generate oxygen directly for patients, primarily because they require an uninterrupted power supply, which is a rarity in many states.

  • World’s Fastest Recovery Outlook at Risk as Virus Sweeps India

    (Bloomberg) -- Just two weeks ago, the International Monetary Fund upgraded India’s economic growth forecast to 12.5% -- the quickest rate among major economies. Now, as Covid-19 cases surge the most globally, that bullish view is looking increasingly in doubt.In Delhi, India’s political capital, the streets are mostly empty and the markets nearly deserted with almost all shops closed in response to curbs put in place by the local administration to fight the pandemic. The scene is not so different in Mumbai, the financial hub that accounts for 6% of the national output.Yet for now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is shunning a nationwide lockdown and encouraging states to keep their economies open. And for that reason, economists are signaling risks to their forecasts, but not tearing them up all together just yet.“This second wave of virus cases may delay the recovery, but it is unlikely in Fitch’s view to derail it,” the ratings company said in an April 22 statement. It stuck to its 12.8% GDP growth forecast for the 12 months through March 2022.The Reserve Bank of India this month also retained its growth estimate of 10.5% for the current fiscal year. But Governor Shaktikanta Das said the surge in infections impart greater uncertainty and could delay economic activity from returning to normalcy.High-frequency data are already pointing to a deepening contraction in retail activity in the week through April 18 relative to its pre-pandemic January 2020 level, said Bloomberg Economics’ Abhishek Gupta. That’s a key risk for an economy where consumption makes up some 60% of gross domestic product.Activity Hit“Localized containment measures will act as a drag on growth,” said Teresa John, an analyst at Nirmal Bang Equities Pvt. in Mumbai, given that 10 Indian states that account for about 80% of the country’s Covid-19 cases contribute nearly 65% of the national output. Still, John left her “conservative” growth estimate unchanged at 7% for the current fiscal year.The reluctance by economists to revisit growth forecasts just yet possibly stems from expectations for the crisis to blow over soon. Fueling that confidence is a vaccination drive that’s covered more than 100 million people of the nation’s over 1.3 billion total, besides the promise of continued support from fiscal and monetary policy makers.“While the rapidity with which cases are rising is high, it is also expected that this wave will be relatively short lived,” said Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.’s Upasna Bhardwaj, who is among the few to have downgraded the economy’s growth forecast -- by 50 basis points to 10% for the current year. “Nonetheless, uncertainty remains,” she said.That uncertainty doesn’t look to be going away in a hurry, with India adding more than 300,000 cases daily for at least three consecutive days last week, pushing the total infections to more than 16.5 million. While the outbreak has overwhelmed the nation’s hospitals and crematoriums, it’s also hit consumer confidence in an economy that was only beginning to recover from an unprecedented recession last year.“The surge in infections has led to the re-imposition of partial lockdowns in the more affected cities and states, and could trigger full lockdowns if the situation worsens,” said Kristy Fong, senior investment director for Asian equities at Aberdeen Standard. “This will have a knock-on impact on the re-opening of the economy and recovery prospects.”Those concerns have contributed to the nation’s benchmark stocks index becoming Asia’s worst performer this month, while the rupee put up by far the region’s poorest show over the past month as traders factored in the impact of the curbs on economic growth.Although policy makers have signaled they are ready to take steps to support growth, a failure to flatten the virus curve could exert pressure on monetary and fiscal policies that have already used up most of the conventional space available to them.The government has limited fiscal headroom, having penciled in a near-record borrowing of 12.1 trillion rupees ($162 billion) this year to spur spending in the economy. For its part, the RBI has stood pat since cutting interest rates to a record low last year. It has instead relied on unorthodox tools, including announcing a Government Securities Acquisition Programme, or GSAP, to keep borrowing costs in check.Sovereign bonds are also facing the possibility of more supply if the government needs to spend more to deal with the second wave. Demand is tepid at auctions and the market is banking on central bank support to help ease the supply pressure.“Given the heavy borrowing program and the evolving macro situation wherein growth concerns are again coming back due the second wave of the pandemic and on the other side inflation could remain sticky, we think bond yields will struggle to soften despite RBI’s very laudable efforts,” said B. Prasanna, head of global markets, trading, sales and research at ICICI Bank Ltd.With or without lockdowns, some economists see the pandemic weighing on the confidence of consumers -- the backbone of the economy.“The rising burden of case counts could prove to be a negative distraction to the growth momentum and economic recovery,” said Shubhada Rao, founder at QuantEco Research in Mumbai, who sees a hit to the services sector, especially the contact-intense kind. “Potentially this could dent growth by a percentage point. This remains a developing story.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Man, 18, charged in Jaslyn Adams' murder after shot by police in I-290 chase

    Chicago police announce charges against an 18-year-old man accused in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old girl while waiting in a McDonald's drive-thru with her dad last week. He was also shot by officers on the Eisenhower Expressway Thursday afternoon.

  • At least 6 police killings occurred in the 24 hours after a verdict was reached in Chauvin trial

    At least six police killings took place in the 24 hours after a verdict was reached in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, AP reports. Why it matters: As many nationwide breathed a collective sigh of relief after a jury on Tuesday found Chauvin guilty in the murder of George Floyd, some of the six deaths prompted renewed calls for justice and an end to police violence. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: "The circumstances surrounding each death differ widely. Some happened while officers investigated serious crimes. Police say some of the people were armed with a gun, knife or a metal pole. One man claimed to have a bomb that he threatened to detonate," AP writes. "In several cases, little is known about the lives of those killed and what happened in their final moments."Ma’Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl, was killed by officer Nicholas Reardon in Columbus, Ohio, just before the verdict in the Chauvin trial was read. Local police released bodycam footage of the incident. Authorities say Reardon fired his weapon to protect a girl that Bryant lunged at with a knife.Bryant's death set off demonstrations in Columbus, with protesters questioning why an officer used lethal force against the young girl. Protesters call for justice for Ma’Khia Bryant at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesTwo men were killed by police in San Antonio, Texas, in separate incidents on Tuesday. The first man was killed by a VIA Transit Police officer during an altercation on a bus. According to police, the man had a gun. It's unclear whether the man, who authorities said was in his 20s, fired the weapon, per CBS local affiliate KENS 5. The second man was killed when police responded to a call that a man had killed a person working in a shed outside his home. The suspect began shooting at the officers, who returned fire, police said, per AP. The names of the two men have not been released. Phet Gouvonvong, 31, had called 911 in Worcester, Massachusetts, late Tuesday, saying he had a bomb and threatened to set it off, according to AP. When police arrived, they found Gouvonvong dressed in body armor with a backpack and what appeared to be a rifle.A SWAT team and negotiators attempted to defuse the situation, authorities said, but Gouvonvong was shot when he moved toward police, per AP. He was pronounced dead at the scene. “They had no right taking my son’s life,” Gouvonvong's mother, Marie Gonzalez, told the Telegram & Gazette. “They had no right.”Andrew Brown Jr., a 42-year-old Black man, was killed as sheriff's deputies tried to serve an arrest warrant in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Few details of the shooting have been released, though a witness said the deputies shot Brown as he attempted to drive away, per CBS News. Seven deputies have been placed on leave.Protesters and lawyers have demanded the bodycam footage from the incident be released. "The verdict of Derek Chauvin was certainly a victory in the fight for equal justice, but the killing of Andrew Brown Jr., only a day later, indicates we have so much further to go," Ben Crump, a lawyer for Floyd's family, as well as Brown's family, said Saturday. Protesters demand the release of body camera footage of the police killing of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina . Photo: Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty ImagesA white man in Escondido, California, was killed Wednesday when, according to police, he charged an officer with a metal pole. Police were called to the area to respond to reports of a man hitting cars with a metal object. The man's name has not been released, but the San Diego Union-Tribune reported he was homeless and lived with mental illnesses. Police said the man was known by law enforcement. They also indicated the department's Psychiatric Emergency Response Team had previously made several attempts to get the man help, per the San Diego Union-Tribune. Go deeper: Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict in the murder of George Floyd is the rare officer convictionLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Lincoln Project’s new nickname for Ted Cruz goes viral

    ‘Fat Wolverine’ trends on Twitter after Texas senator blasts liberal Democrats for proposing to expand Supreme Court

  • Indonesian submarine sank off Bali, navy says

    A scan detected the vessel at a depth of 850m, well below the survivable limit, the navy says.

  • Black man holding phone shot by Virginia deputy after 911 call

    Brown had a phone in his hand and was speaking to a dispatcher when he was shot, his law firm said.

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro says military would follow his orders to take the streets

    Under-fire South American leader continues to try to assert his dominance over country’s armed forces

  • Founder of company hired by Arizona GOP to conduct ballot audit promoted election fraud falsehoods

    ‘After auditing adjudicated ballots... you may discover Trump got 200k more votes than previously reported in Arizona’

  • Bodycam footage shows Virginia police shot man multiple times after mistaking phone for a gun

    Family says 32-year-old Isaiah Brown entered intensive care with ten gunshot wounds

  • DMX’s casket carried through Brooklyn on a monster truck as bikers join memorial for rap icon

    Streets closed and lanes restricted to facilitate ceremonial journey across New York City

  • ‘Cryptic writing’ found at home of ex NFL player suspected of killing six

    Former player may have been ‘following a new religion or ideology,’ authorities say