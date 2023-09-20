A Sept. 12 shooting in Yuma that left a pregnant woman dead has led to double-homicide charges, authorities said Tuesday.

Alexander Delcid, 28, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Alexis Rodriguez, 35, who was about two months pregnant at the time, according to Yuma police spokeswoman Sgt. Lori Franklin.

After responding to a shooting report, officers found an injured 34-year-old man and a slain woman, later identified as Rodriguez. The pair were found with gunshot wounds inside a parked vehicle in the area of West Yowell Court and West Main Canal Road, according to police. The man was released shortly after, police said. The surviving victim was not identified.

On Sept. 16 at 4:37 a.m., Delcid was taken into custody and booked on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

The killing of a pregnant person can lead to a double homicide charge in Arizona, Franklin said.

It was not a random shooting, said Franklin, who did not elaborate on further details from the investigation.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call police at 928-783-4421, or 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of pregnant woman in Yuma