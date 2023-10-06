Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Duke University grad student

TechCrunch

Hyundai and Kia have finally announced their plans to adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports for their electric vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, joining the swells of automakers that have also promised to do so. The move will give Hyundai and Kia drivers -- as well as drivers of Ford, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Honda and Rivian vehicles -- access to thousands of Tesla Superchargers across the two countries and Mexico. As NACS seems to outstrip the Combined Charging System (CCS) as the new charging standard, the question on the auto industry's mind is when will Volkswagen ante up?