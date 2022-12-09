Man charged with murder in fatal shooting at Memphis rooming house

A man has been arrested after a fatal shooting at a Memphis rooming house.

The shooting happened Dec. 5 at a rooming house in the 200 block of Gaston Avenue.

Memphis Police found multiple witnesses at the house who said the shooter and victim, a man, both live at the home and had been arguing about money, according to an affidavit.

The gunman had reportedly shot the victim and fled.

Two witnesses took him to Regional One in a private vehicle, records show. He died at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, Jeterrian Rivers, 37, was identified as the suspected shooter, according to police.

He was identified in a photo lineup.

Multiple witnesses told police that River shot the victim and left immediately after the shooting.

Rivers is charged with second-degree murder, records show.

