Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing at Burger King in Des Plaines
A suburban man has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death outside a Burger King in Des Plaines, police said.
The political divisions in Washington are being felt down to the returns that lawmakers get from their controversial stock-trading activities.
Illinois AD Josh Whitman says the university was not aware of a rape allegation against Shannon until an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday.
A primary factor contributing to the fentanyl epidemic in the United States may be the smuggling of the drug through legal trade flows, according to a report by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER).
From the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial to an arrest in the Gilgo Beach murders, it was another shocking, twisting year for true crime.
Jackson has always played quarterback and negotiated contracts his own way. It's hard to question his methods as he closes in on a potential second MVP.
It's the money weekend. If you gotten this far you're likely playing for a fantasy championship and eternal glory. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski provide all the fantasy insight you need for this important weekend and identify which games you need to binge, stream and skip in Week 17.
The Bills pass-rusher turned himself in to police on a felony domestic violence charge last month.
The All-American candidate had led Illinois to a 9-2 record and a No. 11 ranking in the AP Top 25.
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
The 2024 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban carry over almost unchanged except for a $2,100 or $2,600 price increase.
The Nio ET9 just made its debut, and it's sporting big charging tech claims and lots of tech and luxury features.
National Amusements, CBS and Paramount’s parent company, confirmed a year-old hack this month affecting 82,128 people. TechCrunch first reported on the breach, revealed in a company legal filing with Maine’s Attorney General under a 2005 state digital privacy law.
Arizona has now lost two of its last three games since it reached No. 1 in the polls earlier this month.
The suspect in the shooting reportedly remains at large, with his motive unknown.
