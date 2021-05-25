Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing in Utica

May 25—A Utica man was charged with murder and first-degree assault Monday after an incident where a man and woman were stabbed at a home in Utica.

Gerald W. Stokes, 65, of the 400 block of Browns Valley Red Hill Road was charged with murder and first-degree assault in the incident that sent two people to the hospital, where the man succumbed to his injuries.

Daviess County sheriff's deputies were called to Stokes' home around noon Monday after a woman who lives at the home went to a neighbor's house and said she had been stabbed.

"A female fled this residence and went to the (neighbor) for help," said Maj. Barry Smith, the sheriff's office's chief deputy. "While we were responding, she told the neighbors there was another person in the home that had injuries."

"She was telling them she had been stabbed with a screwdriver," Smith said. DCPS reports say the woman told deputies "her husband was trying kill her and had stabbed her several times with a screwdriver."

While officers were responding to the scene, Stokes called 911, Smith said.

"It appears her husband (Stokes) showed up at the scene, then called dispatch and said the male inside the residence had been shot or stabbed, and that his wife was missing," Smith said.

"He said he went to get his grandson from school" and came home to find the man had been assaulted, Smith said.

At the home, deputies found a man, who rents a room there, with "several puncture wounds," reports say. The man, who has not yet been identified, died of his injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, Smith said.

Daviess County Coroner Jeff Jones said the male victim is scheduled for an autopsy Tuesday at the state medical examiner's office, and his name would be likely be released Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was also taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. The woman "was alert and talking" but had extensive injuries due to blood loss, Smith said.

Reports say the female victim told deputies only she, Stokes and the male victim were at the home at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

