Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of FAMU's student activities director

The Tallahassee Police Department arrested one suspect Tuesday in a stabbing that caused the shocking death of Florida A&M University's beloved director of student activities.

Benjamin Morgan, 30, was arrested on charges of homicide and grand theft of a motor vehicle. He is currently being held in the Leon County Detention Facility and will have his first court appearance Wednesday morning.

"Investigative efforts reveal Morgan and the victim were known to each other," TPD said in an online update to the case. "Additionally, the victim had recently taken numerous steps to increase the safety of his home, to include purchasing a security camera just an hour before his death."

Andre Green was the director of Student Union Activities & New Student Orientation at FAMU.

According to TPD, friends of Andre Green went to check on him the afternoon of Aug. 1 after he didn't show up for work. When they got to his apartment at the Rolling Hills Apartments on John Knox Road, they found the door was slightly ajar. They walked in and found Green dead.

No other details were immediately available about the circumstances of the incident, and court documents in the case are not yet available to the public.

Morgan has been in and out of the county jail since 2018 for multiple charges such as aggravated battery, possession of drugs, vehicle theft, using false identification and resisting officers.

This was the third murder within a 24-hour period last week. Two separate shootings occurred in the Frenchtown and Griffin Heights area.

The first shooting was Monday afternoon inside the Time Saver convenience store on Alabama Street as a result of an argument between two men. An arrest was made the next day.

The second death was Tuesday morning on Dent Street, a residential road. Detectives initially detained one suspect, but then released him shortly after.

Green was remembered by students and colleagues as a "creative genius" who went above and beyond in his seri

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee Police make arrest in fatal stabbing of FAMU administrator