Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of UK politician

London's Metropolitan Police announced murder and terror charges for the suspect accused of fatally stabbing British lawmaker David Amess.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, was charged with murder and "preparation of terrorist acts" on Thursday. He is the only person being investigated in connection to the death of Amess, who was killed while meeting with constituents at a church in Essex Friday.

"We will submit to the court that this murder has a terrorist connection, namely that it had both religious and ideological motivations," Nick Price, the head of the Crown Prosecution Service's Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said. "He has also been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts. This follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation."

On Friday, Amess was stabbed multiple times during a midday meeting, allegedly by a man who walked into the Methodist church with Amess's constituents. The member of Parliament died from his injuries.

Amess, 69, was a Conservative member of Parliament since 1983 who represented Southend West in Essex, England.

Ali, a native of London whose father was a media adviser to the prime minister of Somalia, will appear in court later Thursday to face charges.

