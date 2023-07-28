Man charged with murder in February 2022 fatal shooting in Wilmington

A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with a February 2022 shooting that killed a 23-year-old in Wilmington.

Lance Leatherbury was charged with first-degree murder, several gun charges, aggravated menacing and conspiracy for the Feb. 21 killing of Jermaine Meadows in the 700 block of Warner Street. It was about 2:30 p.m. when the shooting occurred.

INITIAL STORY: 23-year-old man's shooting in Wilmington is city's second homicide in less than a week

Investigators determined Leatherbury − who was arrested in March 2022 on unrelated charges in Pennsylvania − was a suspect. In October 2022, a New Castle County grand jury indicted Leatherbury.

He was extradited to Delaware Friday and is being held on $1 million cash bond.

Got a tip? Send to Isabel Hughes at ihughes@delawareonline.com or 302-324-2785. For all things breaking news, follow her on Twitter at @izzihughes_

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Wilmington killing leads to murder charge in February 2022 shooting