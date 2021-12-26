Man charged with murder after Florida real estate agent shot, killed

Florida police made an arrest in the case of a Florida real estate agent who was shot and killed outside a home she was selling.



Coral Springs police officers discovered Sara Trost, 40, in the driver's seat of a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at 12:33 p.m. on Thursday. Trost died on the scene despite immediate medical treatment, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody by 2:35 p.m., following immediate investigation by detectives. He was later identified as Raymond Wesley Reese, 51, and charged with first-degree murder. Reese was taken to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for processing.

Police told WSVN-TV they are looking into whether shooting is related to a dispute between a tenant and a landlord. Neighbors said Trost had been there to show the home.

Trost was from Parkland. A colleague told WSVN-TV she loved her job, while neighbors described her as a married mother of one.