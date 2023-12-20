Man charged with murder in Franklin Lakes remains jailed after court hearing

The man accused of killing his father in the Franklin Lakes home they shared earlier this month will remain in jail.

David Allen Hagal, 60, consented to detention Wednesday during a virtual hearing until the resolution of his case. He is charged with first-degree murder and multiple weapons charges.

Hagal admitted "bludgeoning his father multiple times with a metal pipe, stabbing his father multiple times with a kitchen knife and ultimately drowning his father in a bucket of water," according to court documents.

Franklin Lakes police and members of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office's Major Crimes Unit found 87-year-old George J. Hagal dead in the Haddon Place home on Dec. 10 after Hagal went to the Franklin Lakes Police Department, officials said.

A pipe and kitchen knife were found in the upstairs bathroom with suspected blood on them, the court documents said.

