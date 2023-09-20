Man charged with murder after Friday night shooting in Raleigh

A 35-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 51-year-old man died from injuries in a Friday night shooting, police said Tuesday.

Raleigh police charged Kaleek Cross after Jesse Oliver succumbed to his injuries.

Police reported on Friday that they responded to a shooting about 8:02 p.m. on Cedar Forest Way in a neighborhood near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Spring Forest Road.

They found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition, police said then.

Police did not say when Oliver died or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

They say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to go to Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.