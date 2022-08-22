Man charged with murder after Friday night stabbing in Lawrence

Aug. 22—LAWRENCE — A man, who remains unidentified, was murdered Friday night in a stabbing at Lowell and Oxford streets, authorities said.

Jose Delacruz, 42, no street address given, was later arrested and charged with murder, according to a press release issued Monday evening by Lawrence police.

Delacruz was held without bail after his arraignment in Lawrence District Court Monday on the murder charge. Police reports in the case were impounded from public view, police said.

On Friday, police responded to Lowell and Oxford streets at 10:53 p.m. for a "report of a disturbance." A male, no age given, was "suffering from an apparent stab wound," according to police.

He was treated by Lawrence General Hospital ambulance personnel and was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

