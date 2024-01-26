Man charged with murder after girlfriend’s remains found in burn pile

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — A woman whose remains were found in a burn pile in Cedar County is identified and officials charge her boyfriend with murder.

This case spans multiple counties in southwest Missouri and officials say it began with the shooting death of Shaniya Haynes, 27.

The investigation first started last week in St. Clair County when the sheriff’s department received a tip that Bradley Keith, 43, had shot and killed a woman. Officials say a rapid DNA test is how they identified Haynes as the victim. Officials in Cedar County charged Keith with tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse.

Bradley Keith

Jimi Cole

Brandon Choate

Law enforcement officials tracked Keith down at a residence belonging to Jimi Cole, in rural Cedar County. Police say Keith enlisted the help of Cole and another man, Brandon Choate, to dispose of Haynes’ body.

Court documents say Keith admitted to officers that he had a contentious relationship with Haynes, but that the shooting was an accident. According to investigators, Keith led them to the site of the shooting and showed them where he hid the gun. Both of those locations are in rural Vernon County.

Woman’s Remains Found in Burn Pile, Three Men Charged With Abandonment of a Corpse

Keith is charged with second degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm in Vernon County.

All three men remain in the Cedar County jail. Keith is being held without bond. Both Cole and Choate are being held on a $200,000 cash only bond.

