Man charged with murder of grandmother's husband in Winchester

Jul. 14—A 26-year-old Winchester man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with the shooting death of his grandmother's husband over the weekend.

Keegan Duhaime is charged with second-degree murder "for knowingly causing the death Timothy Hill, 72, by shooting him and one count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing Hill's death under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, by shooting him," according to a news release from the Attorney General's office.

An autopsy conducted on Thursday by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg determined that Hill died from a single gunshot wound to the head, and that the manner of his death was homicide. Officials said the shooting occurred on Saturday but Hill's body was not found until Wednesday.

That's when Winchester police were called to Hill's 484 Scofield Mountain Road home around 11:30 a.m. for a welfare check and discovered Hill deceased inside, officials said.

Authorities identified Duhaime as the grandson of Hill's wife and said he also lives at Hill's home.

On Thursday, Duhaime waived his arraignment in the Cheshire County Superior Court and was ordered held without bail.