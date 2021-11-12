Man charged with murder in Halloween shooting on Dewey Ave. in Rochester

UPDATE (Nov. 12, 2021): Rochester police have arrested Lance Bullard, 36. of Rochester in connection with the Oct. 31 killing of a Rochester man on Dewey Avenue.

Bullard is accused of shooting David Yaw, 31, of Rochester multiple times during an argument at Dewey and Knickerbocker avenues that evening. Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department said that Bullard left the Rochester region and traveled to Akron, Ohio, shortly after the slaying.

On Wednesday, RPD's Major Crimes Unit investigators and members of the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force traveled to Akron, where they located and arrested Bullard without incident. Officers found a stolen, loaded handgun while executing a search warrant for Bullard in Ohio. Officers said that the recovered weapon was not the same gun used to kill Yaw.

Bullard was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, in connection with Yaw's death, Umbrino said.

Bullard is being held in an Akron jail and is expected to extradited to Rochester in the next 10 days, at which time he will be arraigned in City Court.

ORIGINAL STORY (Nov. 1, 2021): A Rochester man was fatally shot in northwest Rochester early Sunday morning.

David Yaw, 31, was shot to death around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. Officers were called to Dewey and Knickerbocker avenues and found Yaw had been shot at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Umbrino said.

Police said it appeared that Yaw was shot near the corner, about a block north of Ridgeway Avenue, and collapsed a short distance away.

Officers are investigating to determine what led to the fatal encounter.

Yaw's death marks Rochester's 67th homicide of the year.

Police are asking anyone with information about the slaying to call RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.

