Man charged with murder in Hamilton fatal shooting

Hamilton police arrested a suspect accused of a fatal shooting Sunday on Dayton Street

Tracy Miller was found shot and killed in the 1100 block of Dayton Street at 2:40 a.m. He was transported to Kettering Hospital, then to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said Ramello Matthews, 28, of Hamilton, was arrested on a murder charge in connection with Miller's death.

Matthews' arraignment date was unavailable.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective Aaron Hucke at 513-868-5811, ext. 1250

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Hamilton man under arrest in Dayton Street shooting Sunday