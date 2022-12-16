Man charged with murder after infant in Fairfield dies from alleged abuse

Dec. 16—FAIRFIELD — A man is charged with murder for allegedly abusing his infant daughter in Fairfield that resulted in her death in May, according to the Butler County Prosecutor's Office.

John Lincoln Powers was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury on charges of child endangering, a second-degree felony, and murder for the death of his 2-month-old daughter, according to Assistant Prosecutor Lindsay Sheehan.

Powers, 24, now of Gainsville, Texas, was co-parenting his child at a residence on Merlin Way when the incident occurred.

During the early morning hours of May 10, Powers called 911 saying the baby was unresponsive. She was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead, according to prosecutors.

The indictment states the abuse occurred between April 3 and May 10. Sheehan said the abuse was not apparent to the mother of the child and happened when the baby was in the care of Powers.

Police and the coroner's office conducted an investigation that resulted in the indictment.

Powers was booked into the jail Wednesday in Cooke County, Texas.

It is not clear when he will be extradited to Ohio.

The case has been assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh, but an arraignment date has not yet been set.