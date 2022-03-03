Man charged with murder in January shooting of woman at Indianapolis apartment

Da Tara Johnson

A 20-year-old man has been charged in the January shooting death of a woman on Indianapolis’ southeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Anthony York was preliminary charged Wednesday with murder and carrying a handgun without a license in connection to the death of 18-year-old Da Tara Johnson.

Johnson was found by officers with apparent gunshot wounds Jan. 16 at her apartment in the 4000 block of Creek Way. She was transported to a hospital where she died a few hours later, according to IMPD.

"I'm relieved. I'm glad that he's off the street so he can't hurt anybody else,” Sharita Hoskins, Johnson's second cousin, said about York being charged. “I'm glad we are closer to justice.”

Detectives identified York as a suspect in the case and learned he was wanted for two warrants in Marion County that were issued in August of 2021. Investigators discovered he was staying in Phoenix after the shooting, according to IMPD.

IMPD detectives traveled to Phoenix to investigate and worked with Phoenix Police and the U.S. Marshals Service. York was arrested on his warrants on Feb. 10, according to the police department.

York remains in custody in Arizona. The Marion County Prosecutors Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.

Johnson, a recent graduate of Beech Grove High School, was born and raised in Indianapolis. She moved into her first apartment on her own in the 4000 block of Creek Way a few months before she was killed.

Da Tara Johnson

"She had a beautiful smile and was always pleasant,” Hoskins said. “She loved talking with her mom. She was a happy, beautiful young lady. She was pleasant to everyone.”

Johnson’s death caught the attention of community members in Indianapolis and people around the country. A Facebook group called “Justice For Da Tara Johnson” has about 4,800 members.

People have posted memories, photos and videos of the woman in the weeks since she was killed.

“The untimely death of Da Tara Johnson was tragic, and today I’m pleased that IMPD detectives identified and apprehended the suspect believed to be responsible for her unnecessary death,” said IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams in a news release. “From the onset of this investigation IMPD homicide detectives Steven Gray and Matthew Pankonie demonstrated undeniable sacrifice, meticulous investigative strategy, tireless effort, and incredible commitment to the investigation, family, and memory of Ms. Johnson.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Steven Gray in the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Steven.Gray@indy.gov.

Those with information can also can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

