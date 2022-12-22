Man charged with murder after killing man, burning him in car, sheriff says

A West Memphis man has been charged with murder after killing a man and burning his body inside a car behind a school, according to Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen.

Allen said that 19-year-old Rashad Hughes was arrested for the murder of 31-year-old Frank Lacy.

A deputy found Lacy’s remains in a field inside a burned-out car behind the old Wedlock school in Edmondson, Arkansas on December 6, Allen said.

Authorities believe Lacy was killed at a house in West Memphis and his body was put in the car and taken to that Edmonson field before it was burned.

The house where deputies believe Lacy was killed was also burned, Allen said.

The sheriff said that the investigation into Lacy’s death is ongoing, but Hughes has been arrested for Lacy’s death and charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence-obstructing prosecution.

