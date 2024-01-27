Man charged for murder at Lamar Ave motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after the shooting death of a man at a motel on Lamar Avenue.

Lakevion Benton, 21, was taken into custody Friday and charged with first-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

According to reports, on January 17 at 2:42 a.m., the Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at Southeast Motel located at 3466 Lamar Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a man identified as Marchant Davis suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Regional One where he was pronounced dead.

Reports say investigators interviewed witnesses on the scene that said Davis and a man named “KJ” were talking outside right before the shooting.

They also advised police that “KJ” was armed with a handgun and he was wearing a red hoodie.

Police say video surveillance footage in the area showed two people standing on the walkway before shots were fired. A man in a red hoodie could also be seen running away from the scene.

Witnesses positively identified Benton in a six-person photographic lineup and as the only person standing outside talking to Davis before the shooting.

Benton is set to appear in court on Monday at 9 a.m.

