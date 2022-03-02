Man charged with murder after Lancaster teen killed in February shooting, police say

A Lancaster teen has been charged with murder after a 16-year-old was killed in a shooting, police said.

Ja’mez O’zecio Dye, 19, turned himself in late Tuesday on pending arrest warrants after the male teen was shot Feb. 10 at apartments on Miller Street in Lancaster, according to the Lancaster Police Department and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies with the county’s violent crimes task force.

The identity of the victim has not been released because of his age, said Karla Knight-Deese, Lancaster County Coroner.

Dye is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to records. Dye was denied bond after an initial court appearance in Lancaster Municipal Court, records show.