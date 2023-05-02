Man charged with murder in Magnolia Gardens shooting that killed other man, Jacksonville police say

A man has been arrested for murder in a shooting that killed a man in Magnolia Gardens on Sunday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Jermaine Robinson, 20, was arrested for second-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a Florida juvenile delinquent, JSO said in a news release.

Around 1:55 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 5700 block of Begonia Road to a reported shooting.

Police found a man dead inside of a home with at least one fatal gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units were notified and responded to conduct their respective investigations.

Several interviews with witnesses were conducted by detectives. JSO said, “with the assistance of the community, patrol officers located the suspect and detained him.”

Robinson is being held in the Duval County Jail and is not eligible for bond, according to JSO’s online Inmate Information Search. His next court date is set for Tuesday, May 23 at 9 a.m.

