Man charged with murder after man’s body found in the bushes near his Stone Mountain home

DeKalb police have arrested and charged a man with another man’s shooting death in Stone Mountain last month.

Police say 20-year-old David Hayman was found shot and killed in the bushes near his home in late March.

Investigators say Hayman and 22-year-old Aurion Johnson were involved in an argument while Hayman was walking home. They say Johnson pistol-whipped Hayman before shooting him in the face and killing him.

Police say the two men did not know each other.

“It’s really, really hard to believe because this is a nice quiet beautiful community, and I was shocked,” neighbor Sandra Holloway said.

“I’m saddened. I don’t know what to think,” neighbor Bernard Gunter said. “It’s a safe neighborhood in general. But crime is going up everywhere.”

Johnson was arrested Tuesday and charged with malice murder. He is being held in the DeKalb County Jail without bond.

