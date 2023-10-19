Man charged with murder in May 2022 Trotwood shooting now in jail

Oct. 19—A man charged with murder in a May 2022 shooting in Trotwood was arrested Thursday morning and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Anthony Edward Smith, 41, is accused of shooting and killing 40-year-old Bobby A. Daniels of Trotwood.

The FBI in August announced that a reward up to $15,000 was offered for information leading to Smith's arrest and conviction.

Daniels was cutting the grass May 30, 2022, at a relative's house in the 600 block of North Sherry Drive in Trotwood when Smith reportedly started an argument and then shot Daniels multiple times.

A 911 caller reported hearing arguing followed by four shots, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records. The caller reported a man was on the ground and not moving.

Police identified Smith as a person of interest shortly after the shooting. He was charged in June 2022 in Montgomery County Municipal Court — Western Division with murder, felonious assault and weapons violations.

He is held on $1 million bail awaiting arraignment Friday.

We are working to learn more about how Smith was arrested and whether anyone qualifies for the reward.