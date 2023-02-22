Man charged with murder after missing McKeesport man found dead; Victim’s mother speaks out

A suspect has been charged in the murder of Kenneth Lennex, a father of four who was reported missing out of McKeesport in January.

Lennex’s body was found in late January in Elliot. He’d been missing for several days.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Body found in Elliott identified as missing McKeesport man, death ruled as homicide

Channel 11 first spoke with his mother, Cindy Lennex, just hours after she learned the body had been identified as her son.

“Cops got him before I did and he’s lucky,” Cindy said.

On Channel 11 News at 11 p.m., we’re speaking exclusively with the victim’s mother about the big break in the case.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Married couple dead after murder-suicide in Monroeville Longtime Plum police officer charged for DUI by own department Man living near East Palestine train derailment site dealing with debris on his property VIDEO: Exploding glass oven doors: What brand of oven you might want to watch out for DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts