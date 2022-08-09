Man charged in murder of missing Ole Miss grad set to appear in court today

A man charged in the murder of a missing Ole Miss graduate is due back in court Tuesday morning for a bond hearing.

22-year-old Sheldon Timothy Herrington, of Grenada, Miss., has been charged in the murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee, who was last seen July 8 in Oxford.

When Herrington previously appeared before a packed courtroom in late July, Judge Frank Tollison read his charges before a bond hearing was quickly reset.

Families for Lee and Herrington did not speak during that court appearance, nor did attorneys.

FOX13 did learn that investigators believe Lee was killed on or about July 8 in Oxford.

Lee was last seen around 6 a.m. that day leaving Campus Walk Apartments and wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap, and gray slippers. Police said they believe Lee may have disappeared after visiting someone at Molly Barr Trails, a different apartment complex.

The following Monday afternoon, police said his 2014 black Ford Fusion was found at a towing lot after it was towed from the Molly Barr Trails complex Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement agencies said they are still working to locate Lee’s body.

