Man charged with murder after missing woman’s body found in abandoned building

A man is charged with murder after a missing woman’s body was found in an abandoned building in Memphis.

The incident happened May 12, when Memphis Police responded to an abandoned building at 4021 Weaver.

An off-duty officer told police his uncle, identified as Thomas Warren, said he had placed a woman’s body in the abandoned building, according to an affidavit.

The woman, Yolanda Chambers, had been listed as a missing person on May 6.

Officers located a body lying facedown and covered with covered with cardboard boxes, according to the affidavit.

Warren was detained at the scene then taken to Homicide.

According to police, he said he had taken a life and needed to be punished.

He was then taken to 201 Poplar.

Warren is charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

