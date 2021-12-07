Man charged with murder months after shooting, Richland County sheriff says

Months after a deadly shooting a man was charged with murder, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

Juwaan Johnson, 25, was arrested for killing a man on Longcreek Drive on Oct. 21, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Back in October at about 10 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired call at 1800 Longcreek Drive, according to the release. That’s near the Broad River, and about a mile southeast of Columbia High School.

When they arrived, deputies said they found a man in a vehicle who had been shot multiple times. He died at the scene, the sheriff’s department said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the shooting victim.

No other injuries were reported.

On Monday, members of the Midlands Gang Fugitive Task Force and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents tracked down Johnson to a home in Aiken, according to the release.

He was taken into custody without incident and brought to Richland County, where he was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. No bond has been set for Johnson, who remains behind bars, jail records show.

There was no word how investigators determined Johnson was the shooter, or how they found where he was in Aiken.

Information on a motive for the shooting was not available.