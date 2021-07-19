Man charged with murder of NC teacher who tried robbing Mexican cartel member

Jonathan Limehouse
·2 min read

The U.S. Marshals Service charged a man Monday with the murders of two men — including a popular Union County teacher — three months ago during a shootout involving alleged members of Mexican drug cartel.

Gar-yon-ded-weh Stepney, 41, is being charged with first-degree murder for shooting both Barney Dale Harris, 40, and Alonso Beltran Lara, 18, on April 8 in Alamance County.

Marshals found Stepney in Greensboro, where he was arrested and transported to the Alamance County Detention Center, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Stepney hasn’t received bond, and he will be taken to a district court judge on July 20 for a bond hearing.

Harris was a Spanish teacher and head boys’ basketball and track coach at Union Academy Charter School in Monroe.

An ‘old Western shootout’

The incident happened around midnight on Wyatt Road in Green Level — a town 55 miles west of Raleigh and 115 miles east of Charlotte.

Police found Harris dead in the bedroom of a mobile home and Lara wounded. Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson called the mobile home a drug “stash house.” Lara died later at a local hospital, the Observer previously reported.

Harris had several gunshot wounds from what Johnson called an “old Western shootout” between two criminal enterprises. Harris and his brother-in-law, Steven Alexander Stewart Jr. of Wadesboro, were allegedly part of one of the enterprises. The two men were attempting to rob Lara, who Johnson described as a drug runner for the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, for drugs and money.

Lara was forced outside, bound by his feet and shot twice in the head “execution style,” according to Johnson.

A bag containing 1.2 kilos of cocaine (about 2.6 pounds), about $7,000 in cash and five guns were found at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Stewart was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary in relation to the Wyatt Road incident on April 11 at 1 a.m., according to WBTV, the Observer’s news partner. On April 12, Stewart was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Australia's Victoria awaits lockdown call as COVID-19 cases ease

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's Victoria state reported a slight easing in locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the state's near seven million residents wait to see how long a hard lockdown to contain the latest outbreak will last. A five-day snap lockdown was imposed in Victoria last week, restricting people to their homes after a growing number of new infections were traced back to large gatherings, including a rugby match between Australia and France. Nine locally acquired cases were detected in the state from 13 a day earlier, in line with a downward trend and taking total cases in the latest outbreak to more than 80.

  • Ghosn Escape Planner Michael Taylor Is Sentenced to Two Years in Prison

    Michael Taylor’s son Peter is sentenced to one year and eight months as Tokyo court rules on Americans who helped former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn escape Japan.

  • Singapore police arrest teen after killing of schoolboy, 13

    Singapore police said on Monday a high school student had been arrested and would be charged with murder over the killing of a 13-year-old boy, whose body was found in a school bathroom along with an axe. Extreme violence in schools is rare in Singapore, a country known for low crime and obedience to rules that counts itself as among the safest places in the world. "We are all shocked to receive news of the tragic incident," Chan Chun Sing, the education minister, posted on Facebook.

  • U.S. states to unveil $26 billion opioid settlement with drug distributors, J&J - source

    U.S. state attorneys general and lawyers for local governments are expected on Wednesday to unveil a landmark, $26 billion settlement resolving claims that the three largest U.S. drug distributors and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson helped fuel a nationwide opioid epidemic, a person familiar with the matter said. Under the settlement proposal, distributors McKesson Corp , Cardinal Health Inc and AmerisourceBergen Corp are expected to pay a combined $21 billion, while Johnson & Johnson would pay $5 billion.

  • Israeli PM: No change to ban on Jewish prayer at mosque

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is not changing the norms at a contested site in Jerusalem to allow Jewish prayer there, his office said Monday, walking back comments that sparked angry reactions a day earlier. Bennett, Israel's new premier, had raised concerns on Sunday when he said Israel was committed to protecting “freedom of worship” for Jews at the hilltop compound. Under a long-standing practice, Jews are allowed to visit — but not pray -- at the site, which they revere as the Temple Mount and which Muslims hold sacred as the home of the Al Aqsa Mosque.

  • American Academy of Pediatrics calls for students masking regardless of vaccination status

    The American Academy of Pediatrics is encouraging schools to enforce a mask mandate policy for students over the age of 2, regardless of their vaccination status.

  • U.S. Representative McCarthy to name five Republicans to Jan. 6 committee -aide

    U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy will name five members of his party, including staunch Trump ally Jim Jordan, to serve on a special congressional panel probing the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, a Republican aide said on Monday. McCarthy will also name Representatives Jim Banks, Rodney Davis, Kelly Armstrong and Troy Nehls to the committee, the Republican aide said, asking not to be named.

  • Schumer tees up bipartisan infrastructure vote after Republicans urge delay

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday he would set a procedural on a bipartisan infrastructure package that is a key part of Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda for Wednesday, increasing pressure on negotiators as they struggled with ways to pay for the cost of the measure. Schumer said the Wednesday vote did not require Senate negotiators hammer out every provision in the bill by then and that Democratic leaders of the bipartisan group supported his approach.

  • Los Angeles County reinstates mask mandate amid COVID spike

    New cases have spiked almost 70% in the U.S. over the past week with eight states plagued with rapidly rising infections.

  • Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video

    On Saturday, three people were arrested in connection with a viral video that captured a child being hit and verbally […] The post Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Man who snatches 5-year-old boy from NYC street in video attacks officer

    Man caught on video attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old boy while he was walking with his mother and siblings in Queens in New York City.

  • Suspect in home invasion robbery where family was zip-tied in Tarrant County arrested

    The father and son were able to break free from their zip-ties and fight back against the intruders, leading to a shoot-out.

  • El Salvador 'House of Horrors' killings shock nation numbed to violence

    Neighbors knew something was wrong in that squat green house when a young woman's screams pierced the quiet of their neighborhood in Chalchuapa, a small town about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from San Salvador, this nation's capital. Jacquelinne Palomo Lima, 26, and her mother had been lured to the windowless dwelling by the man who lived there – 51-year-old former policeman Hugo Osorio - who had promised them information about Palomo's missing brother, Alexis, a family member told Reuters. Neighbors called police when they heard Palomo's screams on the night of May 7 as she fled the home only to be overtaken by Osorio, who allegedly hit her in the head with a metal pipe and dragged her back inside.

  • 'Most wanted' fugitive arrested after she commented on a police department's Facebook post about her, authorities say

    Lorraine Graves, who is charged with accessory to murder, was featured in a "most wanted" post on the Tulsa Police Department's Facebook page.

  • Man caught snatching child off the street in New York City

    Surveillance video shows the 5-year-old child walking ahead of his mother and siblings in Queens on Thursday (July 15) evening.A man is seen getting out of a car, running to the child, snatching him off the sidewalk and putting him in the backseat of a parked car. The child's mother is seen pulling her son through the car's front passenger seat window.The child was not hurt.The mother, identified by local media as 45-year-old Dolores Diaz, said she did not know why someone would try to take her child and said her neighborhood is safe.Late Friday, police arrested 24-year-old James McGonagle. He has been charged with attempted kidnapping as well as other counts.Police said they are looking for a second suspect.

  • 2 killed in shooting at NW Harris Co. business barbecue

    A crowd of around 30 people had gathered outside a business for a party when the fight broke out and gunfire erupted, deputies said.

  • The Cops Killed With Impunity. Then Came a ‘Perfect Victim.’

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIt was 3 a.m. on a dark stretch of rural highway, and 17-year-old Hunter Brittain and his cousin were test-driving the pickup truck they’d been tinkering with at a local repair shop all night. Brittain, a white teen from the tiny city of McRae, Arkansas, who dreamed of being a Nascar driver, worked all year to buy the old white GMC truck. But the transmission was a persistent problem.The late-night spin was meant to see if his efforts

  • FBI agent who played key role in Whitmer kidnap investigation charged with assault

    A special agent with the FBI involved in the operation that resulted in a group of men being charged for allegedly plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was criminally charged on Monday in connection to a domestic incident.

  • Doctor accused of groping, harassing 24 women in North Texas allowed to practice again

    Dennis Doan’s case is a “typical” example of physicians being let off easy when they are accused of sexual misconduct, expert Azza AbuDagga said.

  • Oakland Chinatown suffers 2 robberies in 2 days, bystander who intervenes is pistol-whipped

    A street in Oakland, Calif.’s Chinatown saw two robberies in two consecutive days last week, stoking fears in a community that has suffered anti-Asian attacks for months. One carried a black handgun with an extended magazine, Oakland police said. After the attack, the suspects fled in a getaway vehicle with a third individual and headed eastbound on 9th Street.