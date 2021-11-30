Man charged with murder from Nov. double fatality

Nov. 30—The driver of a vehicle that hit an oncoming vehicle in which two people died is now charged with murder.

Christian A. Shrader, 21, of Lily Road in London, is charged with two counts of murder, driving under the influence of alcohol/intoxicants, aggravated circumstances, and first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense.

Shrader was the driver of a 2007 Kia Optima traveling east on KY 1006 on Nov. 11, when he struck a westbound vehicle driven by a South Carolina man. Two passengers in the vehicle, a 20-year-old man from Corbin and a 20-year-old woman from London, died from injuries from the crash.

The citation from the London Police Department states that Officer Andrew Lawson spotted Shrader's vehicle driving erratically along the roadway. Lawson followed the vehicle and arrived at the accident scene just after the collision took place. Shrader confirmed at the scene that he was the driver of the Kia.

The male passenger in the vehicle, Danny Smith, 20, of Corbin, was pronounced dead at the scene. The female passenger, Jacy Ferrell, 20, of London, was pronounced dead at Saint Joseph London.

Shrader was taken to Saint Joseph London following the crash, as was the driver of the 2007 Cadillac SUV. The arrest report states that Lawson heard Shrader tell hospital staff that he had taken meth prior to the crash. It further states that hospital staff found two baggies in Shrader's sock as they were bathing him. One of the baggies contained residue; the other contained a white crystal substance.

The citation further states that a search warrant to obtain blood samples from Shrader was taken, to be tested for illicit drugs and/or alcohol.

The new charges of murder were filed against Shrader on Nov. 18, and he appeared before Laurel District Judge John Chappell on Nov. 23, for a preliminary hearing. Chappell ruled that probable cause existed, sending Shrader's case to be heard before a Laurel grand jury. He is scheduled to appear for possible indictment on Jan. 21, 2022. His bond is set at $500,000 cash.

Shrader was already incarcerated in the Laurel County Correctional Center for parole violation from a 2020 charge of possession of methamphetamine. Records from the jail show that Shrader was booked into the facility on Nov. 14. Shrader's prior legal history shows that he was indicted in September 2020.

Shrader had also been arrested in May 2021 for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arresting officer, Laurel Sheriff's Detective Taylor McDaniel, wrote on the citation that he was serving a felony warrant on Blakely Road in Lily when he found a handgun and several hypodermic needles in Shrader's possession.

Shrader also appeared before Laurel Circuit Judge Michael Caperton for a parole violation sentencing in late June 2021. He was given three years imprisonment and sent to the Laurel County Correctional Center until he could be transported to another facility. The documents filed in that case states that Shrader had violated his parole by being convicted of carrying a concealed deadly weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Caperton wrote in the "Judgement and Sentence of Imprisonment" that Shrader's "failure to comply with conditions of supervision constitutes a significant risk to prior victims of the Defendant or the community at large; and Defendant cannot be appropriately managed in the community." The three-year sentence for the parole violation did include getting credit for any time served in the local jail.