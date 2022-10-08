Man charged with murder in Old Stage Road death; hikers found body

Oct. 7—Authorities have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection with an El Paso County homicide reported in May.

Deputies responded May 24 to the 4600 block of Old Stage Road, where hikers found the body of 30-year-old Jermaine Trevion Wilson, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators determined that Wilson's death was suspicious, and they linked Marquis Dunlap, 30, to the homicide, according to a news release.

Dunlap was previously arrested on a weapons charge and has been incarcerated within the Federal Bureau of Prisons on unrelated charges, the release states.