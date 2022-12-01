Man charged with murder of Ole Miss student released on bond

The man accused of murdering Jimmie “Jay” Lee bonded out.

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Lee’s disappearance, who was last seen on Jul 8 at an Oxford apartment complex.

The body still has not been found.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX13, that Herrington bonded out of $250,000 at approximately 3 p.m.

Herrington , authorities said.

