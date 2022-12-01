Man charged with murder of Ole Miss student released on bond
The man accused of murdering Jimmie “Jay” Lee bonded out.
RELATED: Brother defends man accused of murdering Ole Miss student
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Lee’s disappearance, who was last seen on Jul 8 at an Oxford apartment complex.
RELATED: Suspect accused in murder of Ole Miss student files lawsuit, says he’s being held in jail illegally
The body still has not been found.
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX13, that Herrington bonded out of $250,000 at approximately 3 p.m.
RELATED: FOX13 continues to look into the murder of Ole Miss student Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee
Herrington , authorities said.
RELATED: Community holds rally for missing Ole Miss student
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories: