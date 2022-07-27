Man charged with murder of Ole Miss student appears in court

An Ole Miss graduate charged with murdering an Ole Miss student made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Investigators said Timothy Herrington killed Jimmie “Jay” Lee who disappeared on July 8th. In court on Wednesday, July 27, we heard a little bit of what investigators believe happened the day Lee disappeared.

Herrington’s bond hearing was continued until August 9th and both sides showed up in force.

”Hopefully today will be the first step of getting justice for him,” Braylyn Johnson said.

Outside the courtroom, Lee’s friend Braylyn Johnson spoke, saying she also knew the suspect Timothy Herrington.

Law enforcement led Herrington into court with shackles on his hands and feet. Johnson talked about what it was like to find out he was the suspect in her friend’s murder.

”Wow. We didn’t think that he would be dead and we didn’t think that someone we knew and were in close quarters with would be responsible for the murder,” Johnson said.

Johnson wouldn’t talk about how Lee and Herrington knew each other. In a packed courtroom, Judge Frank Tollison read the document charging Herrington with murder.

The defense moved for the bond hearing to be reset for another date and court was adjourned almost as quickly as it began. Neither family, nor Herrington or Lee’s, spoke. Nor did attorneys for either side.

One thing we did learn is that investigators believe Lee was killed on or about July 8th, the day he disappeared, somewhere in Oxford. Outside, supporters of Lee yelled at Herrington as he was taken to a waiting sheriff’s department car.

Brandon Brice said she came out to support her friend Lee.

”I say no more. It’s time for us to take a step forward and actually do something for the people and not let fear control us,” Brice said.

Herrington’s bond hearing date has been reset to August 9. The court clerk’s office could only speculate as to why.

”I don’t think the defense has had enough time to speak with his client about the situation,” Court Clerk Jeff Busby said.

Story continues

We still don’t know why investigators believe Herrington killed Lee. They still have not found the 20-year-old’s body.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: