Man charged with murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool shooting

(Independent)

A 34-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Saturday.

Thomas Cashman, 34, from West Derby, was charged with the murder of the nine-year-old girl, and was also charged with the attempted murder of Joseph Nee and Cheryl Korbel.

He was further charged with two counts of possession of a firearm to endanger life.

Paul Russell, 40, was charged with assisting an offender, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Nine-year-old Olivia was shot in the chest at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on 22 August.

Her mother, Cheryl, was injured as the gunman chased Joseph Nee into the property.

